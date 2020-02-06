Business group endorses Romanchuk in bid for Ohio Senate seat

COLUMBUS — The political action committee of the National Federation of Independent Business in Ohio, the state’s leading small business association representing 22,000 entrepreneurs, is proud to announce its endorsement of Rep. Mark Romanchuk who is seeking election to Ohio’s 22nd Senate District seat. The district is home to 847 dues-paying members of NFIB.

Romanchuk is a small-business owner who shares an understanding of the challenges faced by Ohio’s entrepreneurs. He will continue to be a strong advocate for important small-business issues such as sensible regulatory reform, sound tax policy, and improving workforce development as he moves from the Ohio House of Representatives to the Ohio Senate. Those are all key issues to ensure a healthy economy in Ohio.

“Representative Romanchuk has been approved through NFIB’s member-driven process that thoroughly reviews candidates’ records, stated positions, and understanding of small-business issues before an endorsement is issued,” said Roger Geiger, Vice President and Executive Director of NFIB in Ohio. “As a small-business owner and longtime member of NFIB, he has walked in the same shoes as his fellow Ohio entrepreneurs and understands the issues important to them. As a legislator with a 96 percent voting record with NFIB, we look forward to continuing to work with him in the Ohio Senate in the next General Assembly.”

“Small business is the engine that drives Ohio’s economy. As a fellow small-business owner, I am honored to receive the endorsement of such an important group, one that I have in fact been a member of since 1996,” said Romanchuk.

Mark Romanchuk https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/02/web1_Mark-Romanchuk-mug.jpg Mark Romanchuk

Staff report galnews@aimmediamidwest.com

NFIB is Ohio’s leading small business advocacy organization. Romanchuk’s endorsement today comes from the NFIB OH PAC, the organization’s political action committee. Small business owners continue to vote in high percentages and remain influential in their communities.

NFIB is Ohio’s leading small business advocacy organization. Romanchuk’s endorsement today comes from the NFIB OH PAC, the organization’s political action committee. Small business owners continue to vote in high percentages and remain influential in their communities.