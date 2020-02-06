Bellville area news briefs

RICI donates blankets to hospice

MANSFIELD — Richland Correctional Institution has donated nine blankets from a special program that they have started with left over fabric that they had and thought it would be great to provide comfort to our patients. “We have received cards for patients from this program for over a year now as well. We are very pleased with the connections we have with them in the community.” Said Danielle Sutton, Volunteer Coordinator.

Shannon Ochoa, AP4 stated “The Women in Corrections received a donation of bassinet like covers that were left over from a previous project. They decided to take them apart and make them into quilt like lap blankets. Not only do these men get to feel empowered by using their creativity but they also get community service credits for donating to a 501c3, that can help them pay off their fines, or even support them in getting time off of their sentences.”

Melodye James to speak Sunday at All Souls

BELLVILLE — Medlodye James will deliver the message Sunday at 10:30 a.m. at All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church of Bellville, 25 Church St. James will speak about ‘Social Justice — My Responsibility.” She will share how she has lived out her responsibility through Restored Vision. She will discuss ways and opportunities that she will continue to address current issues and give suggestions for corporate actions and responsibilities. She is a retired Family Life Educator and an ordained minister in the Church of God, Anderson, Indiana. For more information, visit www.allsoulsuuohio.org.

Clear Fork hosting student teacher in agri-science

BELLVILLE Each year the Department of Agricultural Communication, Education and Leadership (ACEL) at the Ohio State University sends students to high schools around the state for 12 weeks to gain real world experience in the classroom. This year, the agricultural education program at Clear Fork High School welcomed student teacher Claire Vilagi, a senior in the College of Food, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences (CFAES) and an agriscience education major. While student teaching at Clear Fork High School, Vilagi is under the guidance of agriculture teacher and FFA advisor Adam Staley.

“Student teaching plays a key role in preparing our students to lead their own classrooms,” said Dr. Scott Scheer, professor and interim chair of the Department of Agricultural Communication, Education, and Leadership (ACEL). “Throughout the spring semester, our student teachers experience life as an agriculture teacher and FFA advisor. In addition to the important and engaging work in their classrooms, agriculture teachers also have many responsibilities outside of the classroom, attending meetings, conducting SAE visits, advising the FFA chapter and coaching career development event teams. These valuable hands-on activities within the student teaching experience create a real-world atmosphere that cannot be duplicated in the college classroom. All of this not only benefits our students, but the high school students they will be teaching in the future!”

Upon completion of her student teaching experience, Vilagi will earn a bachelor of science in agriculture with a major in agriscience education and minor in production agriculture. She is a graduate of Firelands High School in Oberlin.