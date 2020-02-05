Winter weather advisory this evening, Thursday morning for Galion, Bellville, Morrow County areas; Snow, freezing rain likely

CLEVELAND — A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for this part of Ohio. It starts at 6 p.m. Wednesday and runs through 10 a.m. Thursday.

Mixed precipitation is expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch are predicted.

Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.

Precipitation is expected to begin as all snow early in the evening, but transition to a wintry mix during the course of the evening from south to north. A period of rain is expected Thursday morning as temperatures are expected to warm into the mid 30s.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 511.