Next Veteran’s Banner Registration night is Feb. 27 at Historic Grace Church

GALION — The Galion Historical Society is preparing for year three of their Veteran Banner Project in uptown Galion.

In 2019, 278 Galion veterans were recognized on street pole banners that hung along Harding Way from July through November. The banners were designed and produced by Photorama Studios. The banners lined both sides of Harding Way and stretched into Heise Park.

The 2019 Veteran Banner project was funded by the Walter R. Hessenauer Foundation. All 155 banners from 2019 will rehang in 2020, along will this year’s new banners.

Community members will be able to register for banners for the 2020 project on Thursday, Feb. 27 from 7-9 p.m. at The Historic Grace Church, 130 W. Walnut St. in Galion.

The Galion Historical Society asks that all sponsors bring a hard copy photograph of the veteran in uniform and the veteran’s basic military information for the registration form. The fee for banners this year is $47, cash, card and checks accepted.

All checks can be made payable to Photorama Studios. It is important that all photos given to the Historical Society are copies, as they will be kept and archived by the Galion Historical Society in efforts to preserve Galion’s military history.

A FAQ sheet is available on the historical society’s website –www.galionhistory.com. If you have any further questions regarding the Veteran Banner project, please call the Galion Historical Society office at 419-468-9338.