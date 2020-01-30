Galion police reports

Friday, Jan. 24

12:43 a.m. — Galion’s K-9 unit helped out with the sheriff’s office on State Route 61.

4:26 a.m. — Police received a report of a man dressed in dark clothing looking in vehicles in the 200 block of First Avenue.

8:29 a.m. — A case of ID theft was reported in the 500 block of South Market Street.

1:23 p.m. — A hit-skip accident was reported in the 400 block of Sherman Street.

2:43 p.m. — Police got a report of an unruly juvenile in the 300 block of South Market Street.

5 p.m. — The possible violation of a civil protection order was reported in the 500 block of Crew Avenue.

9:32 p.m. — A 48-year-old Galion an was arrested on felony charges in the 300 block of Eighth Avenue

Saturday, Jan. 25

12:44 a.m. — An unruly juvenile was reported in the 400 block of Grand Street.

2:22 a.m. — A 32-year-old Galion was arrested for driving under suspension.

3:04 a.m. — An officer assisted the sheriff’s Office on Harding Way East.

9:48 a.m. — Several people were warned about making too much noise after police received a report of a dispute in the 400 block of Libby Lanes.

1:08 p.m. — A used syringe found in the 900 block of Water Way and given to police.

2:35 p.m. — A report of gunshots fired in the 800 block of South Market Street turned out to be someone hunting.

3:03 p.m. — A hub cap was found near Heise Park.

4:44 p.m. — One person was warned about loud music after a complaint in the the 1200 block of McClure Street.

6:58 p.m. — One person was given a warning for disorderly after a disturbance in the 600 block of Harding Way East

9:40 p.m. — A 51-year-old Galion man was arrested for disorderly conduct in the 600 block of Harding Way East.

Sunday, Jan. 26

7:27 p.m. — A domestic was reported in the 100 block of First Avenue.

9:57 p.m. — A warning was issued to one person after a disturbance in the 400 block of Libby Lane.

Monday, Jan. 27

12:17 a.m. — Police received a report of a disturbancein the 900 block of Charles Street.

4:10 p.m. — A Maple Heights Drive resident reported being almost hit by a min-bike. Police talked to the owner of the vehicle.