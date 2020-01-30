Galion police reports

Friday, Jan. 24
12:43 a.m. — Galion’s K-9 unit helped out with the sheriff’s office on State Route 61.
4:26 a.m. — Police received a report of a man dressed in dark clothing looking in vehicles in the 200 block of First Avenue.
8:29 a.m. — A case of ID theft was reported in the 500 block of South Market Street.
1:23 p.m. — A hit-skip accident was reported in the 400 block of Sherman Street.
2:43 p.m. — Police got a report of an unruly juvenile in the 300 block of South Market Street.
5 p.m. — The possible violation of a civil protection order was reported in the 500 block of Crew Avenue.
9:32 p.m. — A 48-year-old Galion an was arrested on felony charges in the 300 block of Eighth Avenue
Saturday, Jan. 25
12:44 a.m. — An unruly juvenile was reported in the 400 block of Grand Street.
2:22 a.m. — A 32-year-old Galion was arrested for driving under suspension.
3:04 a.m. — An officer assisted the sheriff’s Office on Harding Way East.
9:48 a.m. — Several people were warned about making too much noise after police received a report of a dispute in the 400 block of Libby Lanes.
1:08 p.m. — A used syringe found in the 900 block of Water Way and given to police.
2:35 p.m. — A report of gunshots fired in the 800 block of South Market Street turned out to be someone hunting.
3:03 p.m. — A hub cap was found near Heise Park.
4:44 p.m. — One person was warned about loud music after a complaint in the the 1200 block of McClure Street.
6:58 p.m. — One person was given a warning for disorderly after a disturbance in the 600 block of Harding Way East
9:40 p.m. — A 51-year-old Galion man was arrested for disorderly conduct in the 600 block of Harding Way East.
Sunday, Jan. 26
7:27 p.m. — A domestic was reported in the 100 block of First Avenue.
9:57 p.m. — A warning was issued to one person after a disturbance in the 400 block of Libby Lane.
Monday, Jan. 27
12:17 a.m. — Police received a report of a disturbancein the 900 block of Charles Street.
4:10 p.m. — A Maple Heights Drive resident reported being almost hit by a min-bike. Police talked to the owner of the vehicle.