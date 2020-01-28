Colonel Crawford ladies win another NCOS swimming title

NORTH ROBINSON — Colonel Crawford’s girls swim team captured another North Central Ohio Swimming championship trophy against last weekend. The Lady Eagles finished with 341 points, easily out-distancing Upper Sandusky’s 245-point effort. Ada High School was third with 160 points, followed by Bucyrus, 120; Mount Gilead, 100; Wynford, 72; Marion Elgin, 68 and Fostoria.

Upper Sandusky captured the boys title, scoring 398 points and out-pacing Colonel Crawford, which scored 218. Those two teams were followed by Mount Gilead, 163; Wynford, 132; Ada, 105; Bucyrus, 25; Fostoria, 18 and Marion Elgion, 3.

TOP CC GIRLS FINISHERS

200 Medley Relay — Colonel Crawford, (Cassidy Vogt, Emma Swisher, Maddy Keller, Katie Hanft), 1st, 2;00.48 ; 200 Freestyle — Hanft, 1st, 2L04.88; Jayden Ward 2nd, 2:11.70; Mikayla Williamson, 5th, 2:29.26; Girls 200 IM — Swisher, 2nd, 2:30.94; Alison Manko, 4th, 2:41.36; 50 Freestyle — Vogt, 2nd, 25.14; Kayla Payne, 6th, 27.72; Reagan Ritzhaupt, 7th, 29.07; 100 butterfly — Keller, 2nd, 1:06.32; Payne, 6th, 1:10.70; Ella Pfeifer, 8th, 1:30.25; 100 Freestyle — Hanft, 1st, 57.32; Vogt, 2nd, 57.73; Williamson, 1:06.08; 500 Freestyle — Ward, 1st, 5:45.22; Manko, 2nd, 6:10.60; Pfeifer, 4th, 6:50.45; 200 — Colonel Crawford (Keller, Maria Brewer, Williamson, Ritzhaupt); 100 Backstroke — Abby Martin, 3rd, 1:08.27; Ritzhaupt, 4th, 1:12.63; 100 Breaststroke — Swisher, 1st, 1:14.43; Keller, 4th, 1:22.33; 400 Freestyle Relay — Crawford (Hanft, Ward, Martin, Vogt), 1st, 3:58.02.

TOP CC BOYS FINISHERS

200 Medley — Colonel Crawford (Keyen Shipman, Branyan Rowland, Nate Eachus, Keenan Sharrock) 1st, 1:55.87; 200 Freestyle — Rowland, 3rd, 2:05.02; 200 IM — Nate Eachus, 4th, 2:32.36; 50 Freestyle — Jacob Awbrey, 4th, 24.76; Sharrock, 5th, 24.95; Shipman, 7th, 25.26; 100 Butterfly — Nate Eachus, 6th, 1:09.89; Phillips, 9th, 1:25.07; 100 Freestyle — Awbrey, 3rd, 56.49; Sharrock 5th, 59.31; Jacob Barnes, 11th, 1:05.55; 500 Freestyle — Evan Price, 6:30.89; Nick Eachus, 7:01.10; Evan Suter, 7:03.04; 200 Freestyle Relay — Colonel Crawford (Awbrey, Shipman, Rowland, Sharrock), 2nd, 1:39.07; 100 Backstroke — Shipman, 5th, 1:07.91; 100 Breaststroke — Rowland, 2nd, 1:09.36; Barnes, 7thm 1:22,62; 400 Freestyle Relay — Colonel Crawford (Awbrey, Nate Eachus, Phillips and Barnes) 4th, 4:03.38.

