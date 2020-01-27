GalionAmerican Legion donates $2,000 to SRT — County’s Special Response Team can do more training thanks to Bingo profits

GALION — American Legion Scarbrough Post 243 in Galion continues to help others with money raised from it’s popular Thursday night Bingo games.

Last week ,members Mike Mateer, Ken Green and Don Rinehart handed a check for $2,000 to Crawford County’s Special Response Team. Representatives of the Special Response Team, including the Galion, Crestline and Bucyrus police departments and Crawford County Sheriff’s Office were on hand and posted for a photo in front of the Scarbrough Post 243, 118 S. Market Street.

The money will purchase ammunition and pay for more training for the officers. Recently, the SRT acquired 501 (c) (3) status and the American Legion gift was it’s first donation.

The multi-jurisdictional force is made up of members Crawford County law officers, firefighters and EMTs from across the County. It also is supported by the Crawford County prosecutor’s office.

Sheriff Scott Kent said the team gets a call several times each month from Crawford and other counties. In recent months in Galion the team has assisted in the apprehension of several high-profile suspects in Galion.

The officers train when the can and each members goes through a special training program, said Lt. Craig Moser of Galion, a detective at the sheriff’s office who is Keegan’s assistant commander.

“We do qualifications two times a year,” Moser said.

The money makes possible more training and more time on the shooting range.

In recent years, Post 243 has donated more than $100,000 back to the community from Bingo proceeds.

