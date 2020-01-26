Senior services support,county commissioners races on primary ballot; Here is a list of you will see on the ballotl

BUCYRUS — in the March primary election in Ohio, Crawford County voters are being asked to support funding for senior citizens. They will vote on a renewal of 1 mill and an increase of 0.75 mill to constitute a tax to provide funds for the maintenance and operation of services for senior citizens through Crawford County Council on Aging, Inc., including but not limited to: home delivered meals; homemaker and chore services; and transportation service. This tax will be at a rate not exceeding 1.75 mills for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to $0.175 for each $100 of valuation, for 5 years, commencing in 2020, first due in calendar year 2021.

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP A renewal of a tax for the benefit of Liberty Township for the purpose of providing and maintaining fire equipment at a rate not exceeding 1 mill for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to $0.10 for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for 3 years, commencing in 2020, first due in calendar year 2021.

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP A renewal of a tax for the benefit of Liberty Township for the purpose of providing ambulance and emergency medical services at a rate not exceeding 0.6 mill for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to $0.06 for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for 3 years, commencing in 2020, first due in calendar year 2021.

Democratic candidates

For Delegate-at-Large and Alternates-at-Large to the National Convention (vote for one): Michael Bennet; Joseph R. Biden, Jr., Michael R. Bloomberg, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Tulsi Gabbard. Amy Klobuchar, Deval Patrick, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren.

For Representative to Congress (4th District): Shannon M. Freshour, Marysville, Mike Larsen, Plain City; Jeffrey Sites, Lima.

For Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court (Full Term Commencing 1-1-21): John P. O’Donnell

For Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court (Full Term Commencing 1-2-21): Jennifer Brunner

For State Senator (26th District): Craig Swartz

For State Representative (87th District), Nicholas Barnes, Upper Sandusky

Judge of Probate/Juvenile Court (Full Term Commencing 2-9-21) Debra A. Garverick, Galion

For Sheriff: Scott M. Kent, Bucyrus,

Voters will also be asked to vote for members of the Crawford County Democrat Central Committee candidates.

Republican candidates

For Delegate-At-Large and Alternate-at-Large to the National Convention: Donald J. Trump

For District Delegate and District Alternate to the National Convention (4th District): Donald Trump

For Representative to Congress (4th District): Jim Jordan, Urbana

For Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court (Full Term Commencing 1-1-21)L Sharon L. Kennedy

For Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court (Full Term Commencing 1-2-21): Judi French

For Judge of the Court of Appeals (3rd District): Mark C. Miller, Findlay,

Voters also will be asked to vote for a man and a woman to become Members of State Central Committee:

For State Senator (26th district): Melissa Ackison, Bill Reineke

For State Representative (87th District): Riordan T. McClain

Judge of Common Pleas Court General Division (Full Term Commencing 2-9-21) Sean Leuthold, Bucyrus.

Judge of Probate/Juvenile Court (Full Term Commencing 2-9-21) Patrick T. Murphy, Tiro

For County Commissioner ((Full Term Commencing 1-2-21)) Terry J. Gribble, Galion; Michael E. Schiefer, Bucyrus; Larry Schmidt, Bucyrus; Amber Wertman, Galion

County Commissioner (Full Term Commencing 1-3-21): Jeffrey Price, Bucyrus; Doug Weisenauer, Bloomville

For Prosecuting Attorney: Matthew Crall, Bucyrus

For Clerk of the Court of Common Pleas: Janelle Moore, Galion

For County Recorder: Julie A. Wells, Crestline

For County Treasurer: Cindy Edwards, Bucyrus

For County Engineer: Mark E. Baker, Galion

For Coroner: Christopher Michael Johnson, Bucyrus

Libertarian candidates

For Representative to Congress (4th District): Steve Perkins, Pataskala

Voters also will be asked to vote for bember of State Central Committee

