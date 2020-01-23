Ian Bell, Justin Enix join Bellville Village Council as new year gets started

BELLVILLE – Two new council members were chosen at Tuesday’s council meeting.

Ian Bell, who is active in the military; and Justin Enix, who said he learned the skilled trades, at 15; were selected by council members.

The vote came after the appearance of Trevor Moreland, who earlier had indicated an interest in the two open posts.

Debbi Broderick also had earlier appeared before council expressing her interest.

The council vacancies were created after Vic Swisher and Deb Dickson said they would not return to council in 2020.

Council held an executive session before announcing the eappointments of Bell and Enix.

One resident, Amanda Wilson, appeared to speak in favor of Enix.

Moreland, who could not attend council two weeks ago because of illness, said his experience is in working with people. He said in his work in Mount Vernon he has seen the evidence of dangerous trends.

He said there is a “definite presence” or drugs and crime in Mount Vernon, and he doesn’t see that in Bellville.

Georjean Stoodt, the daughter of Marge Stoodt, also attended the meeting. She told council she wanted to keep them current on the status of the Stoodt’s Market, which recently closed.

Stoodt said later no decision has been made about the status of the market.

Jason Potes had leased the building on Main Street, and operated the market since 2016.

Mayor Teri Brenkus said it has not been decided when the two new members will be sworn in. It is traditional that family members be available to attend such events.

Council, in regular business, adopted a budget for 2020.

It was noted this was a major event, because nothing happened on that score until April of last year. Information about budget figures is available to anyone by going to village hall.

Council member Josh Epperson told colleagues a group has been hired to provide plot information for the new cemetery area, outside Bellville on State Route 97 west. The group, which was the low bidder, is The Mannik Smith Group of Columbus.

Brenkus told council about finding a pin bearing a Westinghouse figure, and the photo of a woman. She said she doesn’t know who that person is, and that a museum in Mansfield is interested in it, as is Cleveland’s Channel 5 news. Brenkus posted a photo of the pin on the Main Street Bellville Facebook page.

The U.S. Census Bureau is looking for workers to conduct their count, which starts in April, according to Brenkus. There will be a meeting in Mansfield for people interested in those posts.

Joshua Andra, of the Bellville branch of the Richland County Public Library, told council people should know the library is available as a “gathering place” for meetings. He said the library is interested in “amplifying” its role in the community.

Epperson, who is mayor pro tempore, is in charge of organizing council committees. Ball and Enix will be assigned to chair a committee, as well as serve on other committees. Those assignments have not been determined.

Future meetings in the village include planning commission on Jan. 27, in village hall at 7 p.m.

The next council meeting will be Feb. 4 at 5:30 p.m. at the police department. Feb. 10 is a cemetery board meeting; the February planning commission is on Feb. 24, at 7 p.m. at village hall.

