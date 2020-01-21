Hospice of North Central Ohio continues bereavement services in 2020

BELLVILLE — Hospice of North Central Ohio has been providing free support groups for over twenty years to residents of Knox, Richland and Ashland Counties and the surrounding areas.

Currently, the adult groups that are offered include Passage; Survivors of Suicide Grief (for individuals who have lost a loved one through suicide); Overdose loss group (specific to those individuals who have lost a loved one through overdose); a group specific to parents who have lost children; a faith-based grief and loss group called Journey to Hope; and Doorways, a group that is a general support group for individuals who have completed the Passage Group who desire on-going support through the group format.

“I have been providing the Passages support group to the residents of Knox County since I started in this postion,” said Kathy Wantland, Bereavement Coordinator. “The Passage Group is an 11-12 week group for adults who have had a death of a loved one and is open to anyone in the community. Hospice of Knox County has been doing this particular group since before I started. We have added a lot more additional support groups since and hope to be able to add more if they are needed.”

Hospice of North Central Ohio serves more than 200 patients daily in Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Knox, Morrow, and Richland counties who are living with chronic and terminal illnesses. Additionally, free continuous bereavement services are provided for hundreds of families of hospice patients and to anyone in the community experiencing grief. Call 800-952-2207 for more information. HNCO is a non-profit organization with over 36 years of experience and a community partner of United Way of Ashland and Knox County.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/01/web1_thumbnail_2020-HNCO-Knox-County-support-group.jpg https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/01/web1_thumbnail_2020-HNCO-Richland-Ashland-Support-Groups.jpg