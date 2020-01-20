Northmor students visit Kokosing

Northmor sophomores attended a career day event at Kokosing Construction Company in Fredericktown last month. Mark Osborn set up the visit and showcased jobs related to programs offered to Pioneer Career and technology Center. The students had a chance to see what types of skills and education are required for each job and learned about internship programs and part-time employment opportunities at Kokosing.Lunch was provided by Kokosing. In the photo, students listen while learning about the operation of construction equipment.

