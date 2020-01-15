McCue tabbed to lead Clear Fork Schools board of education

BELLVILLE — Gary McCue was elected president of the Clear Fork Valley Board of Education at last week’s organizational meeting. Member Lori McKee was elected vice president. New board member Ryan Knuckles was sworn into office by treasurer Bradd Stevens.

The board decided meetings will be held this year on the third Thursday of each month. Meetings will be rotated among district locations, the media center at the high school and the cafeterias at the Bellville and Butler elementary buildings.

In the regular board meeting, building principals reported on activities at their schools.

Stacey Swank, principal Bellville Elementary, said there will be a senior citizens breakfast Jan. 16 at 9 a.m. There, second graders will read to adults. Also, March 2 to March 6 will be Right to Read week, which coincides with Dr. Seuss’ birthday. March 4 will be family reading night.

At the middle school, students got to wear Christmas pajamas and have hot chocolate and read at an event in December, said Principal Jennifer Klaus..

Butler Elementary principal Libby Nickoli told the board the school they raised $700 when they allowed staff to wear jeans to work to raise money for their nutrition center. The money was donated to feed 70 families. The holiday shopping program was a success. Butler Elementary School will hosta math night Jan. 23.

High School Principal Brian Brown told the board about the top 10 finish for the FFA Livestock judging team, which was in a competition in Arizona. He also discussed the APEX Learning Program, offered as a credit recovery program. He said this program will aid in preventing dropouts. He said he hopes this can be a regular part of the course offerings.

Facilities Director Kevin Carr told the board a number of projects were completed during holiday breaks, starting at Thanksgiving. They included a walk-through with the state, construction manager and various contractors at the new elementary school buildings. A punch list of items not completed was brought to the attention of the participants.

Also, flooring was replaced in the middle school and the high school with a vinyl laminate plank floor.

The board approved routine organizational matters, authorizing treasurer Bradd Stevens to disburse funds and superintendent Janice Wyckoff to work with employees and do other administrative jobs.

The schedule for upcoming board meetings: Feb. 20, 6: 30 p.m. Butler elementary school cafeteria; March 19, 6:30 p.m. Bellville elementary school cafeteria; April 16, 6:30 p.m., media center, high school; May 21, 6:30 p.m., Butler elementary school cafeteria; June 18, 6:30 p.m., Bellville elementary school cafeteria; July 16, media center, high school; Aug. 20, 6:30 p.m., Butler elementary school cafeteria; Sept. 17, 6:30 p.m., Bellville elementary school cafeteria; Oct. 15, 6:30 p.m., media center, high school; Nov. 19, 6:30 p.m., Butler elementary cafeteria; Dec. 17, 6:30 p.m., Bellville elementary school cafeteria.

