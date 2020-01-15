Several interested in filling vacant Bellville Village Council seats

BELLVILLE – Village officials interviewed three candidates for vacancies on council at its most recent meeting.

Candidates Ian Ball, Justin Enix and Debbi Broderick told members they would like to be chosen for one of two vacant positions.The terms of council members Vic Swisher and Deborah Dickson ended Dec. 31, 2019.

A fourth candidate, Trevor Moreland, was not able to appear. He will appear before council at the next meeting, Jan. 23.

Council went into a brief executive session after candidates were interviewed, but no decision was made.

Ball, on active military duty at the 179th Airlift Wing in Mansfield, said he had been in this area for three years.

“I’m happy to be here and I want to stay here,” he said.

He was asked what he might do if he could suggest improvements in the village.

He mentioned the drive going into the soccer field, but was informed that is not the village’s concern because another group operates that area.

He then said he would love it if coffee service could be made available at Brumby’s. He also expressed concern about the trimming of village trees, which has been advised to residents. He said he feared if people did something wrong, it could kill the trees. He described himself as “diplomatic” and able to communicate well.

Enix said he started learning skilled trades as a machinist when he was 15. He said he can demonstrate leadership, because of supervising 30 to 60 people. He said he lives by four “keys to success.” They are working hard; learning as much as possible and being humble; doing as much good as he can; and building relationships.

Asked what he would improve, Enix said he believed in the “continuation of what I have seen happening.” He said he learned in manufacturing it shouldn’t be that things are done “because they are always done that way.” He said a lot of people have come to him and told him he would do well in a council job.

Broderick is the office administrator for a cemetery. She said she is good at communication and is “very well organized.” She does many things in the village, she said, and she “likes everything here.” She runs in the morning and said she has noticed holes in streets, which might require attention.

Village administrator Larry Weirich, reminded residents the use of salt will be limited this year, under the same restrictions as last year. When it snows, if it is three inches or more, people are supposed to get their cars off the streets and place them in driveways. Salt will not be spread until the end of a storm, he said. Things will be “more conservative,” just as they were last year, he added.

The cost of salt has gone up to $100 a ton, raised from $60 a ton.

Council passed — on an emergency basis — an ordinance setting wages for 2020. Also, spending to pay current expenses was approved on an emergency basis. Ordinarily ordinances must be read three times before taking effect.

Council member Josh Epperson was elected president pro tempore of council. He takes over the position in the absence of mayor Teri Brenkus.

