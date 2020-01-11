Still time to weatherize home for winter

(StatePoint) Do seasonal temperatures sometimes leave you frustrated with your home’s lack of insulation? Staying comfortable indoors is a top priority for most people, and luckily, it’s easy to ensure your home is an optimal temperature.

With a few quick tips and home defense strategies, you’ll be on your way to a more comfortable abode in just a few hours.

Why weatherize?

Preparing your home to combat temperature change is an important task for both homeowners and renters throughout the year. Feel uncomfortable drafts? Notice your heating and cooling equipment is continuously running? Tired of expensive energy bills? You’re not alone: almost two-thirds of American adults live in a home that needs to be weatherized, according to recent research conducted by Duck brand.

There are many motivations for weatherizing. In fact, did you know…

54 percent of people weatherize to save money on energy bills

44 percent weatherize to make the temperature of their home more comfortable

22 percent do it for greater energy efficiency.

Is that a draft?

First, you’ll need to identify the source — or sources — of leaks. Don’t stress — it’s easy! Hold an incense stick near potential draft sources, such as windows and doors. If the smoke blows sideways, you’ll know an air leak exists and it’s time to weatherize. But don’t stop there. Areas such as attic access openings, pull-down stairs and exterior electrical sockets are additional, often overlooked sources of air leaks.

So, now what?

Once you’ve identified the leaks, it’s time to stop them. Window and door seals take a beating from normal wear-and-tear and can be a large source of drafts coming into the home. Replace old, cracked seals with such products as Duck Brand Heavy-Duty Weatherstrip Seals, which are made with durable, flexible material, allowing them to stand up against extreme temperatures that cause other seals to freeze or crack. They help to block cold winter air from entering, as well as dust, pollen and insects during the warmer months.

For added protection with older windows, an easy-to-install, crystal-clear option like Duck Brand Roll-On Window Insulation Kits can create an additional barrier against cold air. The pre-taped top and easy roll-on film require no measuring, making installation painless. When applied to indoor window frames, the film provides an airtight seal that’s easily removed once warmer weather arrives.

Finally, address the hidden leaks with solutions like Duck Brand Socket Sealers Insulating Seals. Quick and easy to install, they fit behind outlets or light switch faceplate covers. When installed on exterior walls, they act as a buffer between the inside and outside air. Next, attic stairway covers protect against an often-uninsulated area, and offer a flexible, lightweight solution that can be repositioned to maintain direct access to the attic.

For more information on increasing home comfort, along with easy-to-follow weatherization installation videos, visit duckbrand.com/weatherization.

With a few key home projects anyone can complete, you can make your home more enjoyable all year long and save on energy bills in the process.

