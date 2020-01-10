Galion police reports

Tuesday, Jan. 7

9:57 a.m. — Police received a report of a theft from East of Chicago. An employee reported a customer received and ate a pizza, and then canceled the credit card payment.

12:09 p.m. — A Wine Street resident reported an assault from about three weeks.

8:50 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in the 400 block of Harding Way East.

Monday, Jan. 6

2:46 a.m. — After getting a report of a suspicious person on Church Street, police gave a man a ride to Cedargate Apartments.

12:08 p.m. — A possible overdose was reported in the 100 block of Portland Way South.

3:19 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in the 200 block of Eighth Avenue.

4:25 p.m. — One person was issued a citation for passing a school bus on North Riblet Street.

9:13 p.m. — An man posing as a cable company employee tried and failed to gain access to an Arlington Avenue residence.

11:56 p.m. — Several items were reported stolen from an East Church Street residence.

Sunday, Jan. 5

5:o8 a.m. — A theft was reported at Rich Oil on South Market Street. Police are seeking two white men who wore black masks. One man wore black clothing, the other dark blue pants and a jacket. They used a crowbar to enter the business and stole tobacco products.

12:48 a.m. — One man was arrested after an incident in the 600 block of Harding Way West.

10:23 a.m. — A glass paper weight was reportedly thrown through the front window of a South Boston Street home.

6:58 p.m. — Police arrested a 43-year-old Galion resident for theft and disorderly conduct in the 1300 block of Harding Way East.

11:02 p.m. — A Libby Lane resident reported someone through threw a rock a window.

Saturday, Dec. 4

7:04 p.m. — An overdose was reported in the 400 block of Grant Street.

11:40 a.m. — One person was warned about trespassing after an incident in the A report of a disturbance at a business in the 1100 block of Harding Way East.

12:04 p.m. — A vehicle was reported stolen in the 600 block of Portland Way North.

12:06 p.m. — A East Atwood Street resident reported a vehicle stolen.

5:59 p.m. — A 37-year-old Galion man was arrested for disorderly conduct in the 100 block of Westgate Drive.

9:57 p.m. — A Grove Avenue resident a vehicle stolen.

Friday, Jan. 3

1:41 a.m. — Police received a report of someone trying to break into vehicles in the 600 block of Harding Way West

8:36 a.m. — Items were reported stolen in the 800 block of Dawsett Avenue.

4:24 p.m. — A First Avenue reported their yard damaged with a vehicle.

10:14 p.m. — Police got a report of a white pickup truck driving on and damaging grass at the YMCA.