Flood Watch Friday, Saturday for this part of Ohio, 1 to 3 inches of rain possible through Saturday

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a Flood Watch for portions of north central Ohio and northwest Ohio, including the following areas: Crawford, Erie, Huron, Marion, Hancock, Lucas, Ottawa, Sandusky, Seneca, Wood, and Wyandot counties.

The watch is in effect from 7 p.m. Friday evening through 10 p.m. Saturday evening. Rain will develop this evening with multiple rounds of moderate to heavy rain expected Friday evening through Saturday. Any rainfall will quickly run off, which may lead to flooding.

Storm totals for this evening through Saturday evening will generally be 1 to 3 inches with isolated higher amounts possible. The risk for flooding will be elevated, particularly in poor drainage areas, near creeks, streams and ditches, and in urban areas. Minor to moderate river flooding could develop this weekend.

A Flood Watch is issued when there is a potential for flooding. Monitor the forecast and remain alert for possible flood warnings. Those in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should a flood warning be issued or if flooding develops.