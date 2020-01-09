Bellville-area news briefs

HNCO/Hospice of Knox County gets $1,830

MOUNT VERNON — The Knox County Foundation board of directors OK’d a grant of $1,830 to fund the purchase of Emergency Response Systems for HNCO/Hospice of Knox County hospice patients residing in Knox County.

Ralph Tomassi, chief development officer at HNCO/HKC stated: “These systems will help assure both families of hospice patients and hospice teams that patients are safe while left alone”. Lisa Lloyd, Knox County Foundation program director stated: “The Knox County Foundation Board of Directors was delighted to support Hospice of Knox County in purchasing Emergency Response Systems for their patients. Safety and access to care is a high priority for everyone, and especially those in Hospice care. We are glad there will now be systems available to assist patients in maintaining their independence while also ensuring they receive timely care if and when it is needed.”

Dr. Kania to speak Sunday at All Souls

BELLVILLE — Dr. Walter Kania will be the speaker at Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. service at All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church of Bellville, 25 Church. St.

Kania will speak on the subject of “A forgotten reality.” It is possible for a forgotten reality to change everything that we see, hope for, and believe. What if we realized that we are connected to everyone and everything? What if indeed the Spirit behind Creation is a part of everyone and everything? We make distinctions between things and people, yet when it comes to all of Creation there is no such thing as a separation between what we may call sacred orprofane. All of creation is sacred. The call is for us to look beneath the surface of our faith or spiritual search and see what it is that is Sacred in everyone and everything.

For more information, visit our website: www.allsoulsuuohio.org.

Sew Special Network distributes blankets

MOUNT VERNON — Eighteen tied fleece blankets were donated to Hospice of Knox County, a member of Hospice of North Central Ohio by Sew Special Network with volunteers from Utica Middle School. Monetary funds for the materials needed to make the blankets were provided by Women United which is an Affinity Group at the United Way of Knox County. The students from Utica Middle School made the blankets as part of a service project to give back to the community. Sew Special Network, an organization specializing in making hand-made items and other special materials for seniors in Knox County, made the arrangements for getting the materials to create the blankets. The wonderful volunteers from the Sew Special Network worked along-side the students at Utica Middle School to guide and inspire them on their service project.

“On a monthly basis Sew Special Network makes and delivers therapy rice bags, walker totes, protective clothing covers, pillow cases and lap throws, with the award from Women United we were able to double our efforts for November,” said Bonnie Perkins, director of Sew Special Network.”