New Business Analytics degree available from NCSC

MANSFIELD — North Central State College is offering a new associate degree in Business Analytics. Students will begin taking classes toward the new degree during the spring 2020 semester.

Business Analytics combines business knowledge (i.e. economics, management and marketing) with the use of processes and applications such as Microsoft Business Intelligence suite. Students will develop skills needed to improve business decision making through data analysis, critical thinking and problem-solving.

Representatives from accounting firms, manufacturing companies, banking institutions, health care providers and the non-profit sector helped North Central State College design this program.

Dr. Dorey Diab, president of North Central State College is pleased with the addition, “The need for employees with vision and insight to help businesses gather, analyze and make informed decisions is critical for the continuing viability of companies and institutions throughout the region. I am proud of our team and the work they completed to connect with area employers to develop this program to meet their needs.”

The Associate Degree in Business Analytics will provide opportunity for students of all ages – from current high school students taking College Credit Plus courses to currently employed workers who want to expand their skills and improve their careers. Many students will have the opportunity to complete internships to gain hands-on, real-world business experience.

“Almost every employer we meet with has expressed concern about hiring people with advanced skills. Certainly, this program will help answer those concerns and provide amazing career opportunities for our graduates,” stated Greg Timberlake, dean of the business, industry and technology division at NC State. “We live in a data-rich business climate today. Employees who can analyze and distill that information will become highly valued in every competitive market.”

Students enrolling in the Business Analytics program will also qualify for Choose Ohio First scholarship awards as part of their financial aid package. For the 2020-2021 school year, NC

State has been awarded more than half a million dollars to assist student pursuing an education in science, technology, engineering, mathematics and medical (STEM+M) programs.

For more information about the Business Analytics degree, go to www.ncstatecollege.edu/business-analytics.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/01/web1_North-Central-State-College-1.jpg