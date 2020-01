WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) is encouraging Ohioans to apply for open positions with the 2020 Census, that are available in their local communities. The Census Bureau is offering flexible hours and competitive wages, for Ohioans across the state to help with the 2020 Census count. Ohioans interested in applying for a position with the Census Bureau, can apply at 2020census.gov/jobs.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/01/web1_Census_featured_-_Jan._post_33778.jpg