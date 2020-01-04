Galion police reports

Sunday, Dec. 29

12:52 a.m. — A civil protection order violation was reported.

8:05 a.m. — Police received a report of someone stealing gas from the Bell Store.

5:07 p.m. — One person was warned about disorderly conduct after a disturbance in the 1000 block of Harding Way East.

11:34 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in the 300 block of North Columbus Street.

Saturday, Dec. 28

8:55 a.m. — Galion police and deputies with the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office took two people into custody Saturday morning after they reportedly stole a vehicle, crashed and fled on foot in the area of Ohio 288 and Ohio 61.

11:05 a.m. — A Sixth Avenue reported being scammed.

4:46 p.m. — Two kids were caught and released to their parents after police got a report of kids playing on the roof at the hardware store on Harding Way East.

9:31 p.m. — A Harding Way East resident reported being harassed via text messages.

Friday, Dec. 27

2:48 a.m. — Police received a report of a suspicious man at the Hometown Inn.

6:12 a.m. — After responding to a possible overdose in a vehicle near East Street, police arrested one man.

10:53 a.m. — A theft was reported at a business in the 800 block of Dawsett Avenue.

5:54 p.m. — A hit-skip accident was reported in the 800 block of Harding Way East.

8:57 p.m. — A Bel Air Drive resident reported the theft of a pickup truck.

9:37 p.m. — Officers assisted EMS in the 700 block of North Market Street.

Thursday, Dec. 26

2:16 a.m. — A 54-year-old New Washington man was arrested for disorderly conduct in the 900 block of Charles Street.

9:50 a.m. — A Bell Store employee reported receiving counterfeit money.

10:31 a.m. — Police received a report of a man shooting a raccoon in the 200 block of North Market Street.

11:30 a.m. — Police received a report of an unruly juvenile in the 100 block of South Market Street.

2:24 p.m. — A South Murray Street resident reported being threatened via social media.

3:25 p.m. — A Harding Way East told police he was the victim of identity theft.

7:47 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a fight in waiting area of Galion Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit. Several people were issued warnings for disorderly conduct and hospital staff took steps to restrict the patient’s visitation.

10:40 p.m. — A 29-year-old Galion man was arrested on a charge of persistent disorderly conduct after an incident in the 200 block of South Jefferson Street.