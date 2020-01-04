Galion police reports

Sunday, Dec. 29
12:52 a.m. — A civil protection order violation was reported.
8:05 a.m. — Police received a report of someone stealing gas from the Bell Store.
5:07 p.m. — One person was warned about disorderly conduct after a disturbance in the 1000 block of Harding Way East.
11:34 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in the 300 block of North Columbus Street.
Saturday, Dec. 28
8:55 a.m. — Galion police and deputies with the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office took two people into custody Saturday morning after they reportedly stole a vehicle, crashed and fled on foot in the area of Ohio 288 and Ohio 61.
11:05 a.m. — A Sixth Avenue reported being scammed.
4:46 p.m. — Two kids were caught and released to their parents after police got a report of kids playing on the roof at the hardware store on Harding Way East.
9:31 p.m. — A Harding Way East resident reported being harassed via text messages.
Friday, Dec. 27
2:48 a.m. — Police received a report of a suspicious man at the Hometown Inn.
6:12 a.m. — After responding to a possible overdose in a vehicle near East Street, police arrested one man.
10:53 a.m. — A theft was reported at a business in the 800 block of Dawsett Avenue.
5:54 p.m. — A hit-skip accident was reported in the 800 block of Harding Way East.
8:57 p.m. — A Bel Air Drive resident reported the theft of a pickup truck.
9:37 p.m. — Officers assisted EMS in the 700 block of North Market Street.
Thursday, Dec. 26
2:16 a.m. — A 54-year-old New Washington man was arrested for disorderly conduct in the 900 block of Charles Street.
9:50 a.m. — A Bell Store employee reported receiving counterfeit money.
10:31 a.m. — Police received a report of a man shooting a raccoon in the 200 block of North Market Street.
11:30 a.m. — Police received a report of an unruly juvenile in the 100 block of South Market Street.
2:24 p.m. — A South Murray Street resident reported being threatened via social media.
3:25 p.m. — A Harding Way East told police he was the victim of identity theft.
7:47 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a fight in waiting area of Galion Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit. Several people were issued warnings for disorderly conduct and hospital staff took steps to restrict the patient’s visitation.
10:40 p.m. — A 29-year-old Galion man was arrested on a charge of persistent disorderly conduct after an incident in the 200 block of South Jefferson Street.