Four die on Ohio roads over New Year’s holiday

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Highway Patrol reported four deaths on Ohio roads during the 2019-2020 New Year holiday, according to provisional statistics. Two fatalities were the result of not wearing a seat belt when available and one was OVI-related. The two-day reporting period began at midnight Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 and ran through 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2020. This is lower than the four-day reporting period last year, when 12 fatalities were reported.

Troopers made 2,196 traffic enforcement contacts; including 121 OVI arrests, 48 distracted driving and 278 safety belt citations.

The public is encouraged to continue using #677 to report dangerous or impaired drivers, as well as drug activity.

