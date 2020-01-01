Bellville area news, church briefs

Local woman to share message Sunday at All Souls

BELLVILLE — Jeanne Blackstone will be the speaker at Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. service at All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church of Bellville, 25 Church St. The title of her message is “We are all connected” and she will discuss how all our actions affect others and talk about the face we have an opportunity to make a positive change every day.

Jeanne is from Mansfield, and Bellville. She is 53 and has lived all over the world, including in Rota, Spain. She has been blessed with five Beautiful Daughters, spread over 25 years, from age 34 to 9. Jeanne currently resides in Mansfield. She hand-crafts Native American Art and jewelry and gives Native American history presentations, as well as doing traditional story telling.

For more information on the church, visit www.allsoulsuuohio.org.

RNI gets $5,000 donation

MANSFIELD — Richland Newhope Industries, Inc. (RNI) was presented with a generous donation from the FirstEnergy Foundation. RNI was chosen to receive a special award in honor of the FirstEnergy Foundation’s “12 Gifts of the Season” program. This award highlights RNI for their dedication and commitment to improving the lives of people with developmental disabilities within the community.

Established in 1963, the non-profit Richland Newhope Industries, Inc. provides services and supports for community employment, industrial services at five production sites, personal and social services, recreational services, and options for seniors. Our programs could not exist without the generosity of organizations like the FirstEnergy Foundation. RNI’s mission is “To improve the lives of people with developmental disabilities and engage community partners through specialized and innovative opportunities.”

For more information about RNI or how you can contribute please contact us at 419-774-4400.

Children’s Museum unveils St. Peter’s exhibit

MANSFIELD — Little Buckeye Children’s Museum last month opened its new St. Peter’s Parish Schoolhouse Exhibit. This Montessori-inspired exhibit is on the second floor of the museum on West Fourth Street, near Richland Carrousel.

The exhibit includes everything a child needs to play teacher. From new chalkboards and work spaces, to books and hands-on learning activities, this classroom is fully-stocked. Thanks to St. Peter’s, the schoolhouse received a fresh coat of paint, a new rug, and all new furniture custom built at the perfect height for a child and completely ADA accessible.

In addition to all of the child development benefits that children receive by playing in our hands-on, imagination-based exhibits, it is hoped that children can become more comfortable with the idea of going to school by getting familiar with how a classroom might look and what they could be doing in class.

Little Buckeye Children’s Museum is proud to provide children and families with the power of play every day. With over 30 interactive exhibits, Little Buckeye Children’s Museum invites children to use their imagination to create fun and unique experiences every time they come to the museum. Playing is growing, so let them play.

