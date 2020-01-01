Galion police reports

Sunday, Dec. 22
2:16 a.m. — Police gave a drunk person a ride home from the uptown area.
5:33 a.m. — A report of a fight in the 100 block of Easton Way was investigated.
6:29 a.m. — A 21-year-old Mansfield man was arrested for aggravated menacing after police responded to an incident in the 100 block of Easton Way.
7:24 p.m. — A dispute was reported in the 600 block of East Church Street.
Saturday, Dec. 21
12:49 a.m. — Two people were warned about disorderly conduct after police responded to a domestic dispute in the 100 block of Easton Way.
11:50 a.m. — Police received several reports about people acting suspiciously near United Bank.
Friday, Dec. 20
11:07 a.m. — Medication was reportedly stolen from a woman at Galion Community Hospital.
8:30 p.m. — A dispute between family members was reported in the 300 block of Eighth Avenue.
10:21 p.m. — A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of Wilson Avenue.
10:56 p.m. — A 32-year-old Galion man was arrested on a warrant on East Payne Avenue.
Thursday, Dec. 19
4:45 a.m. — Police assisted EMS personnel and administered one dose of Narcan after an incident in the 300 block of Harding Way East.
2:25 p.m. — A Libby Lane resident reported cash and credit cards stolen.
8:33 p.m. — Two people were issued warnings for playing their music too loud in the 300 block of North Market Street.
8:43 p.m. — A North Union Street resident reported being harassed via the telephone.