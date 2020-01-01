Galion police reports

Sunday, Dec. 22

2:16 a.m. — Police gave a drunk person a ride home from the uptown area.

5:33 a.m. — A report of a fight in the 100 block of Easton Way was investigated.

6:29 a.m. — A 21-year-old Mansfield man was arrested for aggravated menacing after police responded to an incident in the 100 block of Easton Way.

7:24 p.m. — A dispute was reported in the 600 block of East Church Street.

Saturday, Dec. 21

12:49 a.m. — Two people were warned about disorderly conduct after police responded to a domestic dispute in the 100 block of Easton Way.

11:50 a.m. — Police received several reports about people acting suspiciously near United Bank.

Friday, Dec. 20

11:07 a.m. — Medication was reportedly stolen from a woman at Galion Community Hospital.

8:30 p.m. — A dispute between family members was reported in the 300 block of Eighth Avenue.

10:21 p.m. — A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of Wilson Avenue.

10:56 p.m. — A 32-year-old Galion man was arrested on a warrant on East Payne Avenue.

Thursday, Dec. 19

4:45 a.m. — Police assisted EMS personnel and administered one dose of Narcan after an incident in the 300 block of Harding Way East.

2:25 p.m. — A Libby Lane resident reported cash and credit cards stolen.

8:33 p.m. — Two people were issued warnings for playing their music too loud in the 300 block of North Market Street.

8:43 p.m. — A North Union Street resident reported being harassed via the telephone.