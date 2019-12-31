Marion Place has improv, music, animals

MARION — Entertainment seekers can enjoy several live events at the historic Marion Palace Theatre in January. On the main stage will be Popovich Comedy Pet Theatre, an award winning show direct from Las Vegas; while the Pavilion will serve as the location for a night of improv comedy with Shovel City Improv and music with Gas Pump Jockeys.

Back for a second season of “Improv in the May” is Marion’s own improv troupe, Shovel City Improv. The group will take the Pavilion stage on Friday, Jan. 10 at 7:30 p.m. These crazy hometown comedians keep audience members laughing with interactive new sketches at each performance. Nothing is scripted, so it becomes a night of hilarious and unpredictable fun.

Actors from Shovel City Improv include Daniel Bradshaw, Kim Bradshaw, Mike Cochran, Bruce Cudd, Diana Dailey, Hannah Fuller, Justen LaPlante, Eric Mosley, and Emily Yaksic. This event is recommended for ages 16 and older. Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door for $6. Sponsored by Wyandot, Inc.

Those who enjoy the music of 50s and 60s won’t want to miss the throw back concert featuring The Gas Pump Jockeys on Friday, Jan. 24 at 7:30 p.m. in the May Pavilion. This super-charged oldies and retro band from Columbus, Ohio takes audiences on a musical journey covering songs of the Beatles, Doobie Brothers, Eagles, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Bob Seger and more.

Well-known for incorporating their special brand of comedy and audience interaction into their performances, The Gas Pump Jockeys deliver a fun show for concert-goers. Ticket prices are $16.

Coming to the Palace stage on Sunday, Jan. 26 at 4 p.m. will be the Popovich Comedy Pet Theatre. Voted the Best Family Show in Las Vegas, and a finalist on “America’s Got Talent” television program, Moscow Circus veteran Gregory Popovich is now taking his popular show on the road. Blending comedy, juggling skills, and the extraordinary talents of his 30 performing pets, Popovich delivers an entertaining show for the whole family.

Ticket prices are $20, $24, $28 adult; $12 child 12 & younger. Sponsored by Center Street Community Health Center.

Tickets for all events mentioned above may be purchased in advance at the Palace Theatre Box Office, 276 W. Center St. in downtown Marion or by phone at 740-383-2101 during box office hours. Tickets are also available 24/7 online at www.marionpalace.org.