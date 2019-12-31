Let’s go Clear Fork

Photo by Jeff Hoffer

Members of the Clear Fork High School cheerleading squad pump up the crowd Saturday at Madison Comprehensive High School during the Colts’ 58-51 loss to the Rams. Harding comes to the Corral on Friday, and Clear Fork plays host to Loudonville on Saturday. The Lady Colts are 3-5 this season, having dropped a 51-42 decision to Pleasant on Saturday. They have two games this week: Thursday at Harding, and Saturday at Shelby.

