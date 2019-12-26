MOESC gearing up for spelling been season

MANSFIELD — Students from around the area are studying hard because as soon as winterbreak ends, it is spelling bee season. Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center will again be hosting the Tri-County Bee on Feb. 13 at 6:30 p.m. at the Mid-Ohio Conference Center, 890 W. Fourth St.

The bee will host the top 12 students from each of the Crawford, Morrow, and Richland County bees. Crawford County’s spelling bee is Jan. 9 at 7 p.m. at Crestline Village Exempted Schools, 435 Oldfield Road, Crestline.

The Richland County Bee is Jan. 16 at the Mid-Ohio Conference Center at 9:30 a.m.

Morrow County will round out the season with its spelling bee Jan. 23 at 7 p.m. at Northmor Local Schools, 5247 County Road 29, south of Galion.

The public is welcome to attend all of the bees.

Michelle Vance, gifted consultant and educational consultant at MOESC, said the bees are a really greatexperience for students and bring the community together.

“​Spelling bees are an excellent way for students to improve their abilities and their confidence as they join other students from area schools,” Vance said. “What I really love ish ow the County and Tri-County Spelling Bees provide an opportunity for parents, communities, and area school districts to come together and enjoy an academic event.”

​She also noted that while ​these spelling bee events are run separately from the National Scripps Spelling Bee, many of the schools also participate in theScripps Spelling Bee, as well.T he county bees are open to any school district or private school in that county. Anyone interested in participating or who wants more information should call Michelle Vance or Leah Barger at MOESC at 419-774-5520.

