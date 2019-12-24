Northmor students treated to a night at the Columbus Zoo lights

COLUMBUS — Northmor Jobs for Ohio Graduates recently made their annual trip to see the Wildlights at the Columbus Zoo. Students are rewarded with this trip for service projects that they provide to the community like our Food Drive, cleaning the Ronald McDonald House, Columubus Zoo Delighters, and clean up at Camp Mary Orton.

Students are also rewarded for attendance and grades. The trip to the zoo was made possible by the Zoo Scholarship Grant for transportation and gate fees into the zoo. This scholarship helps with students who would not be able to see the Wildlights at the zoo. Thirty students attended this year.

Courtesy photo Northmor’s Nick Cavanaugh, Olivia Carns and Lola Sackman visiting Rudolph and some elves. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/12/web1_Zoo-two.jpg Courtesy photo Northmor’s Nick Cavanaugh, Olivia Carns and Lola Sackman visiting Rudolph and some elves. Courtesy photo Abby Donner and Kenadie Hart feeding the two steers at the petting zoo at the Columbus Zoo. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/12/web1_Zoo-One.jpg Courtesy photo Abby Donner and Kenadie Hart feeding the two steers at the petting zoo at the Columbus Zoo.