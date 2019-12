BELLVILLE — Jared Mansfield Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution members delivered 49 pair of pajama’s to Mansfield Friendly House for the children there. The many different pajama’s were donated by members at their annual DAR Christmas luncheon. From the left: Missy Derrenberger, Joyce Vanatter, Pat Jennings and Teresa Boice. Missing from the picture was Pat James-Hasser.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/12/web1_pjs.jpg