Ohio senate president discusses deregulation with Trump

COLUMBUS — Ohio Senate President Larry Obhof, R-Medina, discussed the state’s regulatory reform in a roundtable discussion with President Donald Trump and leaders from other states.

Obhof told Trump about several efforts by lawmakers to build on Trump’s deregulation efforts.

First, Obhof discussed Ohio adopting a statewide one-in-one-out regulatory rule, which requires that two regulations be repealed before another one can be added into the books. He also discussed occupational licensing reciprocity for spouses of military members, which passed last week. This bill will require that the state grant an occupational license to a spouse of a military member if that person has a valid license in any other state.

Obhof also discussed pending legislation that would extend this reciprocity to all people. At the moment, Ohio has reciprocity agreements with some states, but does not recognize licenses from every state.

Trump said that Ohio is “doing really good” and congratulated him on the news that General Motors is investing $2.3 billion on a plant near Lordstown in Northeast Ohio.

In a news release, Obhof also said that Trump’s deregulatory efforts have helped Ohio. Trump has cut regulatory costs by about $50 billion and savings are expected to reach $220 billion once some actions are fully implemented, according to the news release. The White House expects these deregulations to boost real income by $40 billion and save the average household $3,100 annually

“President Trump’s historic regulatory reforms have reduced unnecessary burdens on our families and businesses and played a key role in strengthening our economy,” Obhof said. “I appreciated the opportunity today to talk directly with the President and the Vice President about the work we are also doing in Ohio to remove red tape and put Ohioans to work.”

The roundtable was part of the president’s Initiative on Regulatory Innovation, which he created to promote deregulatory efforts.

By Tyler Arnold The Center Square

Tyler Arnold reports on Virginia and Ohio for The Center Square. He previously worked for the Cause of Action Institute and has been published in Business Insider, USA TODAY College, National Review Online and the Washington Free Beacon.

