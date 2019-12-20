Galion police reports

Wednesday, Dec. 19
9:12 a.m. — Several items were reported stolen from a home in the 100 block of Hartman Street.
5:39 p.m. — A reckless driver was reported on Portland Way South.
5:56 p.m. — Officers were called to Galion Hospital to help deal with an uncooperative patient.
11:30 p.m. — A customer the laundromat in the 600 block of Harding Way West reported a wallet stolen.
Tuesday, Dec. 18
11:17 a.m. — A credit card belonging to the Galion school district was reportedly used to buy two cell phones without authorization.
1:14 p.m. — A North Columbus Street resident told police someone stole money from a bank account to open a new account without authorization.
9:36 p.m. — Police received a report of a suspicious vehicle at the Peco Park. Those in the car said they were playing Pokemon.
Monday, Dec. 17
6:46 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in the 400 block of Libby Lane.
10:12 a.m. — A West Church Street resident reported an inflatable snowman and another Christmas decoration were slashed during the night.
12:51 p.m. — A reckless driver was reported on Ohio 309.
2 p.m. — A reckless driver at Amann Reservoir.
11:46 p.m. — Police learned about and are investigating a reported sex offense.