Galion police reports

Wednesday, Dec. 19

9:12 a.m. — Several items were reported stolen from a home in the 100 block of Hartman Street.

5:39 p.m. — A reckless driver was reported on Portland Way South.

5:56 p.m. — Officers were called to Galion Hospital to help deal with an uncooperative patient.

11:30 p.m. — A customer the laundromat in the 600 block of Harding Way West reported a wallet stolen.

Tuesday, Dec. 18

11:17 a.m. — A credit card belonging to the Galion school district was reportedly used to buy two cell phones without authorization.

1:14 p.m. — A North Columbus Street resident told police someone stole money from a bank account to open a new account without authorization.

9:36 p.m. — Police received a report of a suspicious vehicle at the Peco Park. Those in the car said they were playing Pokemon.

Monday, Dec. 17

6:46 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in the 400 block of Libby Lane.

10:12 a.m. — A West Church Street resident reported an inflatable snowman and another Christmas decoration were slashed during the night.

12:51 p.m. — A reckless driver was reported on Ohio 309.

2 p.m. — A reckless driver at Amann Reservoir.

11:46 p.m. — Police learned about and are investigating a reported sex offense.