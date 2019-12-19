Sherrod Brown says he is undecided on impeachment vote

WASHINGTON — Today, U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) released the following statement after the U.S. House of Representatives passed two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The articles of impeachment will now go to the Senate for a Senate trial.

“This is a solemn day for our country and an important one for the future of our democracy. We are following the process laid out by the founders in the Constitution, and every Senator owes it to the American people to be an impartial juror focused on the facts. I will listen to the evidence and weigh the facts of the case before coming to any decision. I urge my colleagues, of both parties, to do the same,” Brown said.

