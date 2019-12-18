Rep. Troy Balderson will not support impeachment effort

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Troy Balderson, a Republican who represents Ohio’s 12th congressional district in Congress, said he will not support the impeachment efforts of President Trump.

Balderson released this statement Wednesday:

“A reputable impeachment process must be driven solely by facts – nothing else. In contrast, this process has operated based only on hearsay, assumptions, and political malice. After paying close attention to the hearings and reviewing the Articles of Impeachment, I have seen no evidence of the president committing impeachable offenses and will not support his impeachment.”

You can contact Balderson at 202-225-5355 or 614-523-2555

The 12th congressional district includes Delaware County, Morrow County and Licking County, along with parts of Franklin, Marion, Muskingum, and Richland counties. The district also includes communities north and east of Columbus including Zanesville, Mansfield, and Dublin.

