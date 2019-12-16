Galion police reports

Thursday, Dec. 12

10:53 a.m. — A landlord-tenant dispute was reported in the 400 block of Harding Way West.

3:13 p.m. — An East Atwood Street resident reported being harassed.

3:56 p.m. — A Grove Avenue resident reported a magazine subscription was purchased without permission.

5:36 p.m. — A reckless driver was reported in the 100 block of Portland Way South.

5:47 p.m. — A case of fraud was reported by a resident of the Cedargate apartments.

9:48 p.m. — Police received a call about someone trying to reak into vehicles at Donley.

9:58 p.m. — Police received areport of vandalism in the 100 block of Harding Way East was investigated. One person was arrested and faces a charge of criminal mischief.

10:59 p.m. — An unruly and uncooperative patient was reported at Galion Hospital.