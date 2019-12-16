Winter Weather Advisory; Icy conditions expected tonight, Tuesday morning

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a WINTER WEATHER Advisory for Crawford and Wyandot counties. It is from 7 p.m. this evening through 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze are possible.

Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will likely impact the Tuesday morning commute. Ice accumulations from freezing rain are most likely to occur in the southern-half of both counties. Slow down and use caution while traveling and walking.