Galion police reports

Friday, Dec. 6

10:46 a.m. — Police received a report about a student with cigarettes at Galion Middle School.

10:54 a.m. — A student was found vaping items at Galion High School.

4:49 p.m. — A vehicle that was reported stolen is now in the possession of the vehicle’s owner.

7:10 p.m. — Officers assisted Galion Hospital personnel with an uncooperative patient.

9:53 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in the 100 block of South Market Street.

10:21 p.m. — After a traffic stop on Knorr Road, a 45-year-old Bucyrus man faces charges of operating a vehicle under the influence, driving left of center, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

10:35 p.m. — A disturbance was reported in the 600 block of Harding Way East.

11:33 p.m. —A 29-year-old man from Florida was arrested for disorderly conduct in the 200 block of South Jefferson Street.

Saturday, Dec. 7

11:01 a.m. — Police received report of someone being harassed in the 400 block of Libby Lane.

1:37 p.m. — Police received a report of sexual harassment in the 900 block of Charles Street.

9 p.m. — A 37-year-old Galion man was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in the 200 block of North Market Street.

Sunday, Dec. 8

5:37 a.m. — A 33-year-old man from Mount Gilead was arrested after an incident in the 300 block of East Parson Street.

8:47 a.m. — A wallet found near Timken was given to Galion police. It contained the ID of a Galion resident.

4:16 p.m. — A 30-year-old Galion man was arrested on an assault charge after reportedly fighting with another man in the 300 block of Gill Avenue.

4:41 p.m. — Police received a report of a young child alone at Heise Park. The 8-year-old was returned to relative.

10:29 p.m. — A purse was found near Dollar General and given to police.

Monday, Dec. 9

1:20 a.m. — One person was received a warning for disorderly conduct after a reported domestic incident in the 400 block of Libby Lane.

11:36 a.m. — A cell phone was reportedly stolen by a resident of Seventh Avenue.

2:51 p.m. — A resident of Trachsel Place resident reported money stolen from a bank account.

Tuesday, Dec. 10

12:05 p.m. — A resident of Libby Lane resident reported being threatened.

5:46 p.m. — A report of a small child left alone in a vehicle at Circle K was investigated. The woman was warned about leaving a child alone in a vehicle.

6:14 p.m. — Police are looking into a reported assault in the 800 block of South Street.

8:08 p.m. — A wallet that was found in the 200 block of Walker Street.

Wednesday, Dec. 11

4:26 a.m. — Someone reportedly tried to break into a vehicle on East Payne Avenue.

9:10 a.m. — Police took a child to school after getting a report of an unruly juvenile in the 300 block of Eighth Avenue.

12:16 p.m. — Officers assisted EMS personnel in the 500 block of Sherman Street.

6:37 p.m. — A disturbance was reported in the 600 block of Harding Way East.

9:38 p.m. — A resident of Carmel Avenue reported being harassed.