Ground broken for 40-acre residential development in Bellville; First of 68 lots will go on sale next spring

BELLVILLE — A new residential development called Urban Meadows is now one more step closer to fruition. Ground was broken for the new development Tuesday morning.

The homes will be built on a 40-acre plot south of the Hamilton Hills area, off State Route 13 south.

Joseph Shrock, of Shrock Premier in Loudonville, greeted local officials.

He said he was eager to start preparing the land for the project.

“It’s what we do,” he said.

Shrock’s son Samuel will be in charge of the residential side of the project. Shrock said he is doing all the infrastructure work: roads, berms, water control. All those items must be in place so houses can be built, he said.

Bellville mayor Teri Brenkus officiated at the ceremony, which was opened by pastor Matt Merendino, who blessed the land.

Brenkus said it is good to participate in projects that are bringing value to the area. Another ground-breaking – for a new regional wastewater plant – was held last week outside of Butler. Together, the new projects are making a great place to live even better.

All three Richland County commissioners — former Bellville mayor Darrell Banks, Tony Vero and Marilyn John — were present for the program.

Delbert Mellott, an investor in the project, accompanied Shrock at the opening ceremony.

Mellott said he had participated in three ground-breaking ceremonies, showing his ties to the community. He said he had twice worked with the Butler public library, and is now lending his support to this development.

The area will have 68 lots, ranging from .5 acres, according to Joseph Shrock. Sales of those lots is expected to start in the spring, although there already have been been inquiries, he said.

There will be three phases in the project.

In the first phase, 15 lots will be available. These areas will be mostly open meadow sites, he said. Prices for the lots could range from $45,000 to $55,000, according to Shrock.

The second phase will deal with 20 lots, mostly wooded, Shrock said. These areas back up to the Hamilton Hills area and will be premium lots, he said.

The third phase will be closer to State Route 13, and will have an area where there will be a water pond. The project is being constructed so that water running from the Hamilton Hills area will go south. It will end up in the pond area.

The development has some streets named, said Shrock. One will be Betty Drive, named for Mellott’s late wife. There also will be a Mellott Way and a Delbert Drive, he said.

People have the option of obtaining a vacant lot, or they can buy one with a home already built, Shrock said.

His company does residential areas. It also is involved with an area near Columbus called Maple Glen. It is very close to Alum Creek Reservoir.mAnyone interested in finding out about the offerings of the company are invited to look at the website, https://shrockrealestate.com/, Shrock said.

A Mansfield company, Shaffer, Johnston, Lichtenwalter & Associates, are the consulting engineers and surveyors for the project.

They operate out of Mansfield.

Photo by Louise Swartzwalder

Ground was broken Tuesday for a new 40-acre residential development off State Route 13 South near Bellville. Plans call for the first batch of 68 lots to be put up for sale in the spring. Photo by Louise Swartzwalder

This drawing shows the layout at the Urban Meadows development in Bellville. Ground was broken for the project Tuesday. It is being developed by Schrock Real Estate of Loudonville.