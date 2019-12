GALION — The City of Galion Design Review Board will meet at noon on Dec. 11, in Council Chambers. The topics to be discussed include an application from 442 Harding Way West, window replacement; 133 N. Columbus St.,- fence; and 212 Harding Way East- building demolition.

New business will include: Terms of Office, setting a meeting for the Advisory Board to discuss mural guidelines, discuss regular meeting schedule, and the Landmark Program.