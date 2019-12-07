Posted on December 7, 2019 by Russell Kent Photo Gallery: They came home to Galion; Photos by Don Tudor Business, Community, Lifestyle, Local, News, Top Stories Nick Fruth visits Santa with Colt, 1, and Cali Lofts, 9, during Breakfast with Santa at Saturday’s Come Home to Galion event. Photo by Don Tudor. Zane Wynn, 2, munches pancakes at Breakfast with Santa. Sylas Nally, 4, has Breakfast with Santa. Jamie Montey and 16-month-old Matthew have Breakfast with Santa. Jason Maynor and 13-month-old Harmoni was Richelle, 10, decorate her cookies at Cakes & Icing during Saturday’s Come Home to Galion event. Photo by Don Tudor. Bobbi Carter helps 13-month-old Harmoni decorate a cookie. Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest LinkedIn Digg Del StumbleUpon Tumblr VKontakte Print Email Flattr Reddit Buffer Love This Weibo Pocket Xing Odnoklassniki ManageWP.org WhatsApp Meneame Blogger Amazon Yahoo Mail Gmail AOL Newsvine HackerNews Evernote MySpace Mail.ru Viadeo Line Flipboard Comments Yummly SMS Viber Telegram Subscribe Skype Facebook Messenger Kakao LiveJournal Yammer Edgar x Load comments