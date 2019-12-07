Stuffing the cruiser in Galion

GALION — Galion police dispatcher Angie Scott, left, FOP member Lynn Sterling and Officer Tim Johnson were stationed outside Discount Drug Mart in Galion on Saturday during Fill the Cruiser day. They accepting donations of gifts, food and money for the less fortunate this holiday season. Also present, but not in the picture, was Officer Steve Knapp.

