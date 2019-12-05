Best winter driving trip? Slow down!

RICHLAND COUNTY — Ohio’s typically wacky weather has already started. Two weeks ago, the area got 3 to 4 inches of snow in some areas. Record cold weather has already let its mark as it allowed Snow Trails to celebrate its earliest open in history. On Sunday, within a couple of hours this area experience sunshine, rain, thunder and lightning and hail. Monday brought falling temperatures and a mix of rain and snow. Temperatures for the rest of this week will be below normal, with some lows in the teens expected.

Richland Public Health and the Ohio State Highway Patrol are urging all county residents to get ready for winter driving season.

The leading cause of death during winter storms is motor vehicle crashes. Richland Public Health has prepared a “Winter Safety Tips” page that includes information reminding motorists of winter driving vehicle preparations, and then how to drive on snow and ice if you have to. It’s available by clicking on the link on the main page at www.richlandhealth.org or by calling Health Promotion at 419-774-4726.

“The most important thing to remember is to slow down,” said Reed Richmond, health educator at Richland Public Health and an AARP Senior Driver Safety Program coordinator. “If you have to drive, drive slower and show adequate caution.”

Richmond added that allowing more distance to stop is also essential.

“People need to remember that even if you have four-wheel or all-wheel drive, that doesn’t translate to quicker stopping. In fact, because of their added weight, pickup trucks and SUVs may need longer to stop on ice or snow than a passenger car.”

Richmond added a few quick tips from the AARP Driver Safety workbook:

Make sure your tires have adequate tread

Make sure your car is ready for winter with proper level of anti-freeze

Keep windows and headlights free of snow and ice

Reduce speed and increase following distance

Remember bridges and shaded areas ice first and retain ice longer than roadways

Know that an icy road is more slippery at 32° than at lower temperatures

Richmond says the two most important safety measures apply to driving at any time of the year: always wear your seat belt and never drive after drinking alcohol.

Photo courtesy Ohio.gov The best tip for Ohio drivers trying to navigate roads in the winter is to simply slow down. You’re never certain of the road conditions and you never know what is around the corner. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/12/web1_winter-driving-tips.jpg Photo courtesy Ohio.gov The best tip for Ohio drivers trying to navigate roads in the winter is to simply slow down. You’re never certain of the road conditions and you never know what is around the corner.