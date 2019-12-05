Braxton Tate, Kerrigan Myers land Division I scholarships

GALION — Galion High School seniors Braxton Tate and Kerrigan Myers have officially signed the documentation that allows them to continue their athletic and academic careers in college.

Both are joining Division I teams.

Myers, a state hurdles champion, has signed with the University of Nebraska, in Lincoln, to run track. She plans to major in pre-veterinary medicine.

Tate, who holds the Galion record in cross county and has qualified for the state meet several times — he was third this year — signed with Kent State University to run track and cross country. He plans to major in early childhood education.

“I chose Kent State because they have a good program, and they’re trying to build something new,” he said. “They want me to be a part of it.”

Tate said going to school in Galion and running for the Tigers has been a great experience for him, his family and friends. He wants that experience to continue at the collegiate level.

“I want to thank everybody who has gotten me to this point: my coaches, my family, my friends, my team. Everybody has played a major role,” he said.

Nebraska has shown a lot of interest in Kerrigan, who as a junior won the state meet title in the 100-meter hurdles in June.

“I chose Nebraska because the coaches have been there for me since the beginning of my junior year,” she said. “So with that relationship coming through the whole time, I really liked that. Academically and athletically, there are so many resources available for me for help, or anything I need.”

Kerrigan said that academically, school has helped to prepare her for college by getting her ready for the ACT and other big tests that she will take in college. Athletically, she said the coaches have been supporting her since seventh grade year, when she began track.

“I was the state champion last year and they were there for me the whole time. They have always supported me,” she said.

When asked if there was anyone she would like to thank, she said wanted her coaches, family members, and teammates to know that without them, she would not be where she is today.

The Galion City School District would like to wish both of these exceptional individuals the best as they continue their academic and athletic careers elsewhere.

Surrounded by his family, Galion High School senior Braxton Tate signed the paperwork that will allow him to run track and cross country at Kent State University.

With family next to her, Galion High School senior Kerrigan Myers signs paperwork that paves the way for her to run on the track team at the University of Nebraska.

Lots of friends and family were on hand this week at Galion High School when senior Braxton Tate and Kerrigan Myers signed their letters of intent to run next year at Kent State (Tate) and Nebraska (Myers).

Lots of friends and family were on hand this week at Galion High School when senior Braxton Tate and Kerrigan Myers signed there letters of intent to run next year at Kent State (Tate) and Nebraska (Myers).

