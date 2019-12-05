Richland SWCD schedules program on ‘Extreme Farming’

MANSFIELD —Recent extreme weather events have created difficulties for many Ohio farmers. Many fields were left unplanted, and many of the fields that were planted suffered drown outs, yield losses and delayed harvests as farmers waited for crops to reach maturity.

That is why Ashland, Holmes, Richland and Wayne Soil and Water Conservation Districts and Farm Bureaus are working together to help farmers create a plan for these extreme weather events.

The program — Extreme Farming: Farm Planning for Extreme Weather — will be held at The Ohio Theatre in Loudonville on Dec. 16 at 5:30 p.m. The meeting is designed to help farmers form a game plan to prepare for and manage more frequent extreme weather events.

“The only way to manage these extreme weather events is through proactive planning,” said Jane Houin, Ashland SWCD District Program Administrator. “That’s why we’re bringing experts like Ohio State University’s Jeff Hatty and Adapt-N’s Matt Sweeney to talk to producers about what steps they can take to proactively prepare for extreme weather events on their farms.”

Hatty will discuss how changing weather patterns can impact soil and water management. Participants will learn how Soil and Water Conservation Districts can help farmers prepare for those extreme weather events.

Soil and Water Conservation Districts are committed to helping farmers implement on-the-ground conservation practices on their farms, and in many cases, these conservation practices can also be used to minimize the negative impacts of extreme weather events.

The meeting will include free pizza and refreshments. Please RSVP by Thursday, Dec. 12 to Ashland SWCD at ashlandswcd@ashlandcounty.org or 419-281-7645. Photos of harsh weather conditions with captions that Producers send in, will be shared before the meeting.

For questions regarding Richland Soil and Water Conservation District, please visit https://richlandswcd.net/ or call 419-747-8686.

