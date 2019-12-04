Fifteen die on Ohio roads over the holidays

COLUMBUS — According to provisional statistics, 15 people were killed on Ohio’s roadways this Thanksgiving holiday. During the five-day reporting period, from midnight Wednesday, Nov. 27, at until Sunday, Dec.1, at 11:59 p.m., 15 people were killed in 13 fatal crashes. In 2018, seven people were killed in seven fatal crashes.

Of the 15 killed, two were pedestrians, two were not wearing a seat belt, and two involved impaired driving.

“The lack of safety belt usage remains a significant problem,” said Colonel Richard S. Fambro, Patrol superintendent. “Wearing a safety belt remains the single most important thing you can do to protect yourself, your family and your friends from being severely hurt or killed in a crash.”

Troopers arrested 389 people for operating a vehicle while impaired and 172 for drugs. Troopers also issued 1,002 safety belt and 89 distracted driving violations. Throughout the holiday reporting period, troopers also assisted 2,518 motorists.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/12/web1_Ohio-Highway-Patrol.jpg