Cheddar’s makes life a little easier for parents of newborns at Galion Hospital

GALION — In honor of Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen now welcoming every guest with a honey butter croissant, the restaurant is celebrating thousands of new families with the ultimate warm welcome — right as they leave the hospital.

Cheddar’s restaurants nationwide visited local hospitals or birthing centers last week to help ease the stress of the first night with a newborn and guarantee parents a warm, homemade dinner. Families were surprised with gifts of croissants, ready-made meals and baby essentials on their way home.

In the Cleveland area, the local Cheddar’s in Ontario partnered with Avita Health System — Galion Hospital to surprise families with the welcome home treat.

The new families received a dozen freshly-baked honey butter croissants, chilled and ready-made homemade chicken pot pies, broccoli cheese casserole and hot fudge cake. Because Cheddar’s believes that there’s no warmer welcome than its iconic honey butter croissants, croissant-inspired gifts for the newborn accompanied the hearty meal, including blankets, onesies and support pillows.

Honey Butter Croissants are the restaurant’s top-rated menu item, and most talked about item on social media. Baked fresh every 20 minutes or less, they feature a delicate, flaky crust with warm honey butter gently drizzled on top.

Courtesy photo Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen visited Avita Galion Hospital recently and welcomed parents of newborns with gifts of croissants, ready-made meals and baby essentials, https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/12/web1_Cheddar-s-Scratch-Kitchen-Avita-Health-System-Galion-Hospital3.jpeg Courtesy photo Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen visited Avita Galion Hospital recently and welcomed parents of newborns with gifts of croissants, ready-made meals and baby essentials,