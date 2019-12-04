Come Home to Galion celebration is Saturday

GALION — A community tradition that started just a few years ago continues to grow.

This year’s Come Home to Galion celebration started as a way to get people to visit Galion’s Historic Uptowne area. Despite nasty weather a couple of times, the number of events and participants continues to grow in popularity.

Many regular events are sold out in advance, including the popular Polar Express Adventure. Check out the Come Home to Galion page on Facebook for Breakfast with Santa availability.

The square and gazebo will be the focal point for the Dec. 7 activities marking the unofficial start of the holiday season. Many merchants in the uptown area — and others — have special events planned Dec. 7 for children of all ages.

There will be carriage rides available at Galion Public Library, which also is having an open house.

Galion Historical Society and Brownella Cottage is having its Christmas Open House through 4 p.m. Brownella will be decorated for Christmas with a tree in every room! Enjoy live dulcimer music as you take a self-guided tour through the main level of Brownella Cottage. The Galion History Museum & Gift Shop, in the carriage house, also will be open.

The Brush and Palette is having a holiday open house from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at its new site, 131 Harding Way East. There are all kinds of items made by local artists that would make unique gifts for family and friends.

There may still be tickets for Breakfast with Santa at the depot pavilion, 127. N. Washington St. Tickets are just $5. The breakfast is catered by Avita Health Systems. Proceeds benefit the Galion Depot group. Breakfast includes pancakes and sausages and a photo with Santa Claus. There actually are three breakfasts, from 8:30-9:30 a.m., from 9:45-10:45 a.m., and from 11 a.m. to noon. Tickets available at https://comehometogalionohio.com/breakfast-with-santa

The Reindeer Dash gets underway at 1 p.. It is a fun relay race. Teams can choose to walk, run or a combination of both. Each team member will run to a table set up with items including a red nose, antlers, a jingle necklace and a bracelet. Each team member will pick up enough of one item for their team and race back to the starting line to give their team their items. Once they have them on, the next member of the team will race down to the table for the next item. The team to collect all of the items from the table and put them on wins! Each registration comes with a fun, quarter zip 2019 Reindeer Dash shirt. Sign up at https://comehometogalionohio.com/reindeer-dash.

The parade starts at 4:15 p.m. and will be followed by a program that including the lighting of the Christmas tree on the square.

The popular “Polar Express” experience at Galion Community Theatre has already been sold out for this year. Tickets will be available for pick-up starting Dec. 7 at 5 p.m, at Galion Community Theatre. The Polar Express Experience includes a ride on the Polar Express Trolley with a special stop by the Galion Depot Pavilion. There will be a special showing of the “Polar Express” at 7:30 pm.

For more information and updates on events, visit the Come Home to Galion page on Facebook

Saturday’s popular winter celebration continues to grow