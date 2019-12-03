Virtual program producing better welders at Clear Fork High School

CLEAR FORK VALLEY – Students who attend Clear Fork Valley schools are experiencing a variety of new experiences this fall, residents were told at a recent school board meeting.

A new tool, explained by vocational agricultural teachers, allows students to learn more about welding, and to practice using that skill. Vocational agriculture teacher Adam Staley said a “virtual welding” tool is allowing student to learn how to handle metals, gas welding rods and electrodes.

This is the same kind of information employees at local industries are using, he said. He and Cody McClain explained the new method to people attending the meeting.

Students Josie Moore and Ryan Peterson spoke to the board about the training, and said it had helped them.

They said it had increased their confidence because they use the new tools in class.

School board member Gary McCue said he had used the machine to get an idea about what kids are experiencing.

The board approved a sanitary sewer agreement with the village of Butler. The district had asked to tie into a new system, a regional wastewater treatment plant, which will be built outside Butler.

The board also approved an easement, which will be used when the project continues.

Principals at all schools told about recent activities.

Libby Nickoli, principal at the Butler school, said there will be a “family math night” Jan. 23. There recently was a family literacy night, and many attended. There is going to a “buy local” effort to help kids buy presents for Christmas.

Jennifer Stallard, food service director, presented board members with packets of apple cinnamon toast, a new item being served in the cafeterias. She explained USDA nutrition standards, which schools must follow.

Board member Lori McKee asked about “negative lunch” balances that students might have accumulated.

Stallard said an amount of roughly $1,500 is still out.

The board approved the purchase of a 30-passenger Micro Bird bus from Cardinal Bus Sales and Service, Inc., for $55,520.

The purchase of a John Deere Gator was also approved. The money for that will come from the district maintenance fund.

