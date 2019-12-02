Clear Fork’s Brennan South named to first-team all-Ohio football squad

Photo by Jeff Hoffer

Clear Fork quarterback Brennan South tosses a pass in the Colts’ win over Galion this year. South has been named to the Division IV, first-team All-Ohio football team. The senior signal-caller helped lead the Colts to a 6-4 record this year and playoff appearances during his sophomore and junior seasons. During the regular season, he threw 27 touchdown passes, with just five interceptions. He also completed 63 percent of his passes for 2,335 yards.

