Learn more bout Alzheimer’s at Dec. 11 program

BUCYRUS — The Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter will hold an educational program on effective communication strategies for families, friends and anyone impacted by the disease. The hour-long program is Wednesday Dec. 11 at 2 p.m. at Maplecrest Assisted Living, 717 Rogers St.

Individuals/living with dementia often experience changes in behavior that can be confusing to friends and family. For caregivers, learning to decode messages through attitude, tone of voice, facial expressions and body language can help both parties to connect and communicate in meaningful ways.

Effective Communication Strategies is a program provided by the Alzheimer’s Association and explores how communication takes place when someone has Alzheimer’s disease. By the end of the program, attendees will be able to:

Explain the communication changes that take place throughout the course of the disease.

Decode the verbal and behavioral messages delivered by someone with dementia and respond in ways that are helpful to the person.

Identify strategies to connect and communicate at each stage of the disease.

Effective Communication Strategies includes video interviews with professionals who explain critical aspects of communication throughout the Alzheimer’s journey, and caregivers who share tips that have worked for their families.

“Holding a conversation with our loved ones with Alzheimer’s disease can be a challenge” says Pam Myers, Program Director of the Chapter. “This program provides many suggestions and tips on how to enjoy your time with them versus being angry and frustrated.”

Register online atalz.org/CRF or call 1-800-272-3900.