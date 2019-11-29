Galion police reports

Tuesday, Nov. 26

8:39 a.m. — A laptop computer was reported lost or stolen at Galion Hospital.

12:49 p.m. — A resident on Second Avenue resident told police that work payed for an not done.

5:27 p.m. — A wallet was found at East Park.

Monday, Nov. 25

12:11 a.m. — Two people were issues warnings for disorderly conduct after an incident in the 200 block of South Jefferson Street.

6:35 a.m. — A deer reportedly was hit by a vehicle on Portland Way South, but officers were unable to find the injured animal.

12:52 p.m. — A heater was reportedly taken from a residence in the 500 block of East Atwood Street.

2:53 p.m. — A resident in the 600 block of South Market Street told police someone tried to break into their residence..

4:09 p.m. — An breaking and entering was reported in the 200 block of East Summit Street.

8:51 p.m. — A vehicle was reportedly ransacked in the 300 block of Gill Avenue.

Friday, Nov. 22

1:59 a.m. — Galion Police Department[s K-9 unit assisted deputies with a traffic stop at U.S. 30 and Ohio 61.

7:37 a.m. — A 36-year-old Galion woman was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence and endangering children.

7:51 a.m. — A North Union Street resident reported trash cans stolen.

5:47 p.m. — A bag of suspected marijuana was found in the parking lot at Bellstore.

7:17 p.m. — A disturbance was reported om the 100 block of East Street.

Saturday, Nov. 23

3:34 p.m. — Officers provided assistance to Erie County deputies in the 400 block of South Union Street.

4:50 p.m. — Police arrested a 36-year-old Galion faces charges of endangering children and domestic violence after an incident in the 400 block of South Union Street.

Sunday, Nov. 24

1:13 a.m. — Police made an arrest for the Richland County Sheriff’s Office on Charles Street.

9:10 a.m. — Two people received warnings about disorderly conduct after a dispute on West Parson Street.

9:28 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in the 600 block of Grand Street.

4:30 p.m. — The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported sex offense.

8:35 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in the 1500 block of Trachsel Place.

11:53 p.m. — Two people were arrested for obstructing official business after an incident in the 400 block of Harding Way West.