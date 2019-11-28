Galion police reports

Thursday, Nov. 21

12:51 a.m. — One personas arrested on charges if possession of drugs and a probation violation during a traffic stop on West Church Street.

8:34 a.m. — Galion Middle School personnel called police about a student with vaping implements.

3:44 p.m. — A wallet was found at Heise Park.

7:45 p.m. — Police were asked to do a welfare check in the 200 block of South Jefferson Street.

Wednesday, Nov. 20

8:10 a.m. — One man was taken to Galion Hospital to be evaluated after refusing to leave a business in the 800 block of Harding Way East.

1:24 p.m. — Galion High School personnel called police to report a student with tobacco products.

4:24 p.m. — Police received a report from the 500 block of Galion Arms about one kid threatening another kid.

4:28 p.m. — A reckless driver was reported in the 700 block of Harding Way West.

6:04 p.m. — A dispute was reported in the 700 block of Boyd Boulevard.

7:34 p.m. — Police received a report of a sex offense, and are investigating.

8:26 p.m. — Police received a report of an unruly juvenile in the 100 block of West Railroad Street.

Tuesday, Nov. 19

12:24 a.m. — One person received a citation for driving without a license and for possession of marijuana on North Union Street.

4:04 a.m. — Officers administered CPR and Narcan to a reported overdosed in the East Walnut Street area. The person also received treatment at Galion Hospital.

7:48 a.m. — Police performed a standby in the 1200 block of East Walnut Street.

8:31 a.m. — A dispute was reported in the 300 block of Gill Avenue.

9 a.m. — Officers provided assistance to a meter department worker in the 300 block of Neumann Avenue.

12:36 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of North Market Street.

8:48 p.m. — A dispute was investigated in the 400 block of Libby Lane.

9:32 p.m. — Police received a report from the 800 block of Harding Way West from someone receiving threatening phone calls.

11:10 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check in the 300 block of Gill Avenue.

Monday, Nov. 18

11:54 a.m. — One person was cited for failure to control after a car mirror struck a man removing traffic cones near Harding Way West.

2:27 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check in the 500 block of Richardson Avenue assisted someone with a medical issue.

3:38 p.m. — A verbal dispute was reported in the 300 block of South Washington Street.

4:29 p.m. — A South Pierce Street resident reported being harassed over the phone,s.

7:07 p.m. — Police received a report of two suspicious people in the 800 block of Harding Way West.